Win Tickets to see Lord Huron

Lord Huron was created by Los Angeles-based artist Ben Schneider in 2010. After writing and recording two independent EPs (Into the Sun and Mighty) on his own, demand grew for Lord Huron to perform live. Schneider recruited friends Mark Barry (percussion), Miguel Briseño (bass) and Tom Renaud (guitar), and many shows later, they’re going stronger than ever.

