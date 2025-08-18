Win Tickets to see Loose Threads

Loose Threads is a new live experience spotlighting the most resonant voices from across the South Asian music scene, weaving together a tapestry of stories across genres, subcultures and communities. Curated by D36, Loose Threads launches its inaugural show in the Bay Area in partnership with Another Planet Entertainment.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets to see Loose Threads on October 9th at Fox Theater – Oakland.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

