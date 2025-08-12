Win Tickets to see Big Wild

For producer, writer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Jackson Stell, the Big Wild project was born out of an ethos of curiosity. As an artist, his main endeavor is one of evolution as his music crosses over genres; he is not confined by preconceived notions of modern sound. He delves deeper into his emotional capacity and encourages those around him to open their eyes and do the same.

Enter below for a chance to Big Wild, on October 3rd in Greek Theatre.



