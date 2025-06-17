Win Tickets to see The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse

The Flaming Lips are an American rock band whose sound contains lush, multi-layered, psychedelic rock arrangements, but lyrically their compositions show elements of space rock. Whereas Modest Mouse’s sound is “a volatile mix of punk-inspired rawness and simmering atmosphere” with tendencies of “light-hearted pop”.

Enter below for a chance to win a pair tickets to see The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse on September 7th at Greek Theatre.



