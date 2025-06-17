Win Tickets to see Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Ben Harper is a musician, artist, and activist. Whether it’s through the soul of southern Gospel, 70s funk, blues, reggae, or straightforward rock and roll, Harper and his trademark Weissen born guitar have been stunning audiences with incendiary live performances and timeless songwriting for years.

Enter below for a chance to win a pair tickets to see Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals on August 23rd at Fox Theater – Oakland.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

