Win Tickets to see Lil Bean & ZayBang

Bay Area rapper Lil Bean came up in a supportive and closely knit rap scene, striking out in a big way regionally before gaining national attention. ZayBang is a rising rapper who stands out with his introspective tales of San Francisco street life.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets to see Lil Bean & ZayBang at The Regency on June 21st.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

