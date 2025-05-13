Win Tickets to see Your Neighbors

Your Neighbors is headed by an insecure, low rent, drunken has-been with high expectations and a damning sense of self-awareness. Come watch this attention-starved wannabe play through his eclectic and nonsensical catalog with his group of grossly underpaid cohorts. Good or bad, it’ll definitely be worth attending.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets to Your Neighbors on May 23rd at Brick & Mortar Music Hall.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

