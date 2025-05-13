Win Tickets to see Eliza & The Delusionals

Hailing from Pottsville, New South Wales, Eliza & The Delusionals have carved out a distinctive place in the indie pop-rock scene since their formation in 2017. Their music blends emotionally resonant lyrics with soaring melodies, striking a chord with audiences both in Australia and abroad.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets for Eliza & The Delusionals on May 16th at Brick & Mortar.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

