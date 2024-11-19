Win Tickets to see La Femme

La Femme are a French psych-punk rock band established by guitarist Sacha Got and keyboard player Marlon Magnée in 2010. The band’s music has been described as synthetic and hypnotic, mixing elements of cold wave, punk, and yéyé.

Enter below for a chance to win a pair tickets to see La Femme on November 25th at The Regency.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

