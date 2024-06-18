Win Tickets to see Zedd

Originally turned on to electronic dance music through the recordings of famed French producer Justice, Zedd began producing his own tracks at the age of 20, eventually landing a spot opening shows for superstar DJ Skrillex. Today, Zedd is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY award-winning artist / DJ / producer.

Enter below for a chance to see Zedd – Telos Tour on October 10th at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.



