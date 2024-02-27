Win Tickets to see LANY

LANY go to great lengths to assemble each element of their music with a commitment to careful craftsmanship and a fine artist’s attention to detail. The multiplatinum Los Angeles-based duo–Paul Jason Klein and Jake Clifford Goss create handcrafted pop rock enlivened by big screen-style soundscapes and emotionally charged performances.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets to see Lany on March 16th at Bill Graham Civic Center.



