Win Tickets to The Anti-Valentine’s Day 80s Power Ballad Sing-A-Long

It’s been awhile since we’ve teased up our hair, pulled on the spandex and raised our voices together in defiance of those who would dare not love us. Fortunately, for those of us who can’t stand Valentine’s Day, there is an entire genre of music made just for our pain… Hosted by NEW WAVE CITY’s Shindog and co-host Moonshine.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets to Anti-Valentine’s Day 80s Power Ballad Sing-Along on February 14th at The Roxie.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

