Win Tickets to see Fit for a King & The Devil Wears Prada

Fit for a King, also known as FFAK, and The Devil Wears Prada storm into SF as two pillars of metalcore. Their agressive metal sounds are sure to shake The Regency to its core.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets for Fit for a King & The Devil Wears Prada on February 11th.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

