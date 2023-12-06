Win Tickets to see Vegyn

The key to Vegyn’s music is that it doesn’t take anything – not even its own melancholia – seriously. The 25-year-old south London-based producer describes it himself as a mixture between “sadness and optimism… It’s not like happy being sad, but happy to have been sad.” Vegyn performs with Louke Man and John Keek.

