Win Tickets to see Deafheaven

Deafheaven is an American post-metal band formed in 2010. The Bay Area band started with two members, singer George Clarke and guitarist Kerry McCoy, before adding an Tracy (drums), Stephen Lee Clark (bass), and Shiv Mehra (guitar). The band has garnered acclaim for their signature hybrid sound of black metal, shoegaze, and post-rock.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets to see Deafheaven on December 7th at The Regency Ballroom.



