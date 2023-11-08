Win Tickets to see Deorro

Los Angeles native Erick Orrosquiesta, known as Deorro (and TON!C as well), is a house/EDM producer and DJ. He began making music and spinning records as a teenager in West Covina. After he developed a following through his SoundCloud page, he reached a wider audience with his brash solo releases and collaborations on the Dim Mak and Mad Decent labels.

Enter below for a chance to see Deorro on December 9th at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

