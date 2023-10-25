Win Tickets to see Slayyyter

Slayyyter’s music draws inspiration from Heidi Montag and Courtney Stodden. Cosigns from Grimes, Charli XCX, Kim Petras, and more have helped Slayyyter quickly amass a cult following. Pitchfork noted, “Her star quality has supernova potential,” and Rolling Stone raved, “The internet is a pop star’s game, and Slayyyter is winning.”

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets for Slayyyter on November 10th at The Regency.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

