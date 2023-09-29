Win Tickets to see deadmau5 x ZHU at The Midway

Join deadmau5 & ZHU for a Weekender Block Party at The Midway. deadmau5 is one of the world’s most respected electronic music producers of modern times while ZHU is a unique voice making a name for himself – without ever having mentioned it.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets to see deadmau5 & ZHU on October 22nd at The Midway.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

