Win Tickets to see Head Automatica

Originally formed in the early 2000s, Head Automatica is a hard driving Brooklyn indie rock band with energetic beats. Head Automatica got started thanks to an unlikely partnership between Glassjaw vocalist Daryl Palumbo and Gorillaz producer Dan the Automator. Catch their revival tour when they pass through San Francisco.

Enter below for a chance to see Head Automatica on September 9th at The Regency.



