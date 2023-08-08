Win Tickets to see Jungle

Funk-indebted acts characterized by lazing rhythms, falsetto vocals, and commercial aspirations were scarce in 2014, when Jungle capitalized upon their breakthrough single “Busy Earnin'” and “Heat”. The duo is the latest and greatest UK addition to the electro-soul game, breathing new life into the genre with their brass and synth-laden anthems and showstopping choreography.

