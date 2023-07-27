Win Tickets to see The National at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Judging from the band’s current popularity, it’s hard to believe that it took a bit of time for Ohio indie rock band The National to find their audience. The National’s latest album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, with its chart-topping single Tropic Morning News, includes features from Phoebe Bridgers, Sufjan Stevens, and Taylor Swift.

Enter below for a chance to see The National on November 10th at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

