Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Music Medley Phase 1 Revealed
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 takes place in Golden Gate Park from September 29th – October 1st. Per tradition, organizers of the three-day festival have begun releasing a series of music medleys as a gradual reveal of the artists who will be performing across six stages.
~~~~~~~~
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (HSB) today announced Music Medley #1:.
VALERIE JUNE
JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT
GABY MORENO
JOHN DOE FOLK TRIO
NEAL FRANCIS
JOHN CRAIGIE
BAHAMAS
LEYLA MCCALLA
THE CHURCH
CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM
~~~~~~~~
