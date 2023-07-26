Music, News

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Music Medley Phase 1 Revealed

By SF Station Staff   |   July 26, 2023, 1:48 pm

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 takes place in Golden Gate Park from September 29th – October 1st. Per tradition, organizers of the three-day festival have begun releasing a series of music medleys as a gradual reveal of the artists who will be performing across six stages.

~~~~~~~~
 

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (HSB) today announced Music Medley #1:.

VALERIE JUNE

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT

GABY MORENO

JOHN DOE FOLK TRIO

NEAL FRANCIS

JOHN CRAIGIE

BAHAMAS

LEYLA MCCALLA

THE CHURCH

CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM

~~~~~~~~
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *