Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Music Medley Phase 1 Revealed

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 takes place in Golden Gate Park from September 29th – October 1st. Per tradition, organizers of the three-day festival have begun releasing a series of music medleys as a gradual reveal of the artists who will be performing across six stages.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (HSB) today announced Music Medley #1:.

VALERIE JUNE



JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT



GABY MORENO



JOHN DOE FOLK TRIO



NEAL FRANCIS



JOHN CRAIGIE



BAHAMAS



LEYLA MCCALLA



THE CHURCH



CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM



