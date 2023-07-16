Win Tickets to see The Aquabats

The Aquabats are an American rock band formed in Orange County in 1994. The Aquabats’ are comprised of singer and fearless leader The M.C. Bat Commander, Bass player and big man Crash McLarson, keyboardist and robot Jimmy the Robot, drummer and fitness guru Ricky Fitness and guitarist and spiritualist Eagle “Bones” Falconhawk.

Enter below for a chance to win a pair tickets to see them on July 22nd at The Regency.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

