Win Tickets to see Train at Oxbow RiverStage

Train is a multi-GRAMMY and Billboard award-winning band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album. Train’s climb to the top began in 1994, as the original 5-member band tenaciously built a loyal hometown following, leading up to their debut album, released by Columbia in 1998.

Enter below for a chance to see them with Better Than Ezra on Napa’s Oxbow Riverstage this July 21st.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

