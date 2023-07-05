Win Tickets to see Sister Nancy

Sister Nancy, aka Muma Nancy, is a dancehall DJ and singer. She is known to the world as the first female dancehall DJ and was described as being a “dominating female voice for over two decades” on the dancehall scene.

