Win Tickets to Be Our Guest: Spinning 90s & 00s Disney

Experience the magic while we spin your fave Disney tracks. Get ready to drunkenly sing your heart out to iconic Disney classics from the 90s and 00s.

Enter below for a chance to win a pair tickets to Be Our Guest: Spinning 90s & 00s Disney on July 7th at Social Hall.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

