Win Tickets to see Dark Funeral

The longest-running metal tour in North America is back! The Decibel Magazine Tour returns in May as Swedish black metal legends Dark Funeral headline Decibel’s now decade-plus annual trek… with support from Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, and Blackbraid.

Enter below for a chance to win a pair tickets to see Dark Funeral on June 9th at The Regency.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

