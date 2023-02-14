Win Tickets to see the Yeah Yeah Yeahs

This Brooklyn trio debuted during the 2001 celebration of All Things Rock and instantly made their case for good-old-fashioned attitude. Guitarist Nick Zinner has borrowed licks from the Cramps and 8-Eyed Spy, drummer Nick Chase calls on most of classic-rock timekeeping, and singer Karen O has been compared to so many people she can only be entirely original.

