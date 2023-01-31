Win Tickets to see Dabin

Dabin is a JUNO nominated music producer / instrumentalist from Toronto, now located in Montreal. Having spent his teens learning to play the piano, drums and guitar, Dabin started producing electronic music in 2011. Since then, Dabin has increased his exposure by supplementing releases with Mr. Suicide Sheep’s label, Seeking Blue.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets to see Dabin at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on April 1st.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

