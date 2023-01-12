Win Tickets to SF IndieFest Opening Night

For 25 years, the mission of the San Francisco Independent Film Festival has been to seek out new film discoveries for Bay Area film fans to enjoy. SF IndieFest is one of the city’s biggest film festivals.

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the opening night film, Circus of the Scars. SF IndieFest runs from February 2nd – February 12th.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

