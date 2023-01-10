Win Tickets to see Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki, the man behind DIM MAK RECORDS, has been credited with launching the careers of some of the most influential acts of the last decade including Bloc Party, The Kills, Klaxons, MSTRKRFT, The Bloody Beetroots, Mystery Jets, The Rakes, The Gossip and more. Since founding the label, he’s stepped into the limelight himself as a DJ, artist and producer remixing the likes of Michael Jackson, The Killers, Robin Thicke, Lenny Kravitz, Weezer, Chester French, Tiga, All American Rejects, Drake, Chris Cornell & others.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets to see him with 4B, JSTJR, Regard, and Callie Reiff on March 11th at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.



