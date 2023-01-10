BottleRock Napa Valley 2020 Lineup Announced: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews, Miley Cyrus, Zedd

The organizers for the BottleRock Napa Valley festival have unveiled the 2020 musical lineup for this year’s three-day event. This year’s wine country festival is headlined by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, and Dave Matthews Band, in addition to Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Zedd, and Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals.















Among the 75 total acts performing this year, you should definitely try to catch these female stars’ performances: Brandi Carlile, Maggie Rogers, Janelle Monáe, and Maren Morris.













Other artists performing at BottleRock 2020 include The Avett Brothers, Empire of the Sun, Blondie, Foals, Jimmy Eat World, and Matt Nathanson, along with Michael Franti & Spearhead, Local Natives, Milky Chance, Iration, Village People, Trampled by Turtles, and Big Freedia.

BottleRock organizers are still finalizing the lineups for the culinary stage and after shows. This year will re-emphasize a BottleRock’s commitment to sustainability by eliminating the sale and use of all single-use plastics.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, January 7th at 10am – starting at $359 for general admission passes. Prospective attendees can pre-register now before GA tickets go one sale.

BottleRock Napa Valley 2020

Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third Street, Napa

May 22-24, 2020