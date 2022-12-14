Win Tickets to see Seven Lions at The Greek Theatre

Seven Lions is unique in that he does not have any one signature style. Rather he is known for bringing together multiple genres and keeping fans on their toes. He has toured with Porter Robinson and Kewella, and now he’s getting ready to get back on the road as part of his Worlds Apart Tour.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets to see Seven Lions on Friday, June 16th in 2023 at The Greek Theatre.



