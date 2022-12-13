Win Tickets to see Giant Rooks at The Regency

Giant Rooks, founded in 2015 by two cousins and three friends in a rehearsal room is a exciting band from Germany. Their accomplishments so far are impressive and their monthly listeners on Spotify and Apple are in the millions. They’ve sold out concerts from Rome to Paris to Manchester. Catch them when they pass through the Bay Area next week.

