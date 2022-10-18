Win Tickets to Living Altars: Dia de los Muertos at KQED

Poets Cal Calamia, Leticia Hernandez, Maw Shein Win, Josiah Luis Alderete and Leonel Sanchez will take you on a lyrical experience through the story of life lost and rebirth by representing an element with songs by Mariposas Del Alma. Co-hosts Marisol Medina-Cadena and Paul C. Kelly Campos will explore the stories behind the celebration of the Dia De Los Muertos in the Mission District of San Francisco with community members who watched the event grow.

Enter below for a chance to win a pair tickets. This event is Wednesday, October 26th at KQED.



