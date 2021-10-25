Win Tickets to the Decibels Music Film Festival

Decibels Film Festival works to bring the mosh pit, dance party, rap battle and sing-along to your local indie theater and living room by showcasing the diversity of music subcultures found on-screen.

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to a screening at The Roxie.

2021 Decibels Music Film Festival

Wednesday, October 27th – Sunday, November 7th

at Various Locations and Online

[ Buy Tickets ]



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 18+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail.

