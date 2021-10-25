Free Stuff, News

Win Tickets to the Decibels Music Film Festival

By Giveaways   |   October 25, 2021, 5:45 pm

Decibels Film Festival works to bring the mosh pit, dance party, rap battle and sing-along to your local indie theater and living room by showcasing the diversity of music subcultures found on-screen.

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to a screening at The Roxie.

2021 Decibels Music Film Festival
Wednesday, October 27th – Sunday, November 7th
at Various Locations and Online
[ Buy Tickets ]


