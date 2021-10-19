Win Two Tickets to See Acid Pauli on Halloween

Acid Pauli performs on Halloween – October 31st at Public Works.

Buy Tickets



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via either e-mail or text. SF Station takes privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

