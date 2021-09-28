Win Two VIP Tickets to The Do-Over Block Party

Enter below for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to The Do-Over Block Party – Sunday, October 17, 12noon at The Midway.

The Do-Over celebrates a ‘do-over’ of our 15th anniversary season and return to San Francisco with a very special daytime block party at The Midway presented by Flavor Group. Whatever the weather, The Do-Over always brings out a bit of California sunshine in everyone.

// Music Line-up //

Donovan’s Sound Club

Four Color Zack

Karriem Riggins

J. Rocc ( Live Drums x DJ)

Natasha Diggs

Skratch Bastid

The Do-Over

Established in 2005 in Los Angeles, The Do-Over has been supplying the best summer daytime party options ever since. The magical tropical daytime get-down has built a following like no other, all thanks to the deep consistent vibe and hang loose attitude, curated by founders Chris Haycock, Jamie Strong and Aloe Blacc.

Over the years, The Do-Over has spread it’s fun-loving funky sounds across the world with a philosophy of keeping some of the DJ’s a mystery encouraging attendees to leave all hype and expectations at home. The Do-Over is a stone cold winner to all who’ve experienced, proving to be the only sensible conclusion to a proper weekend of partying.

Proof of FULL vaccination or a negative covid test within 72 hours of event is required for entry.

If you are not fully vaccinated please visit one of the several free clinics throughout the city to get tested within 72 hours of the event date. Antigen or PCR tests are acceptable.

If vaccinated, physical cards or digital copies on your phone are acceptable. Or you can find your digital vaccination QR code HERE for quicker entry.

CA DIGITAL VACCINATION RECORD LOOKUP

https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov

SAN FRANCISCO LOCAL TESTING SITES

https://sf.gov/get-tested/confirm



