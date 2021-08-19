Win Tickets to SF Short Film Fest

The short film — what a perfect genre. Like the perfect snack. Or the very best poem: intensity and imagination distilled down to the most crucial and poignant of words. Short films are the quintessential starting point, and for some filmmakers, the definitive end goal.

When: Fri Sep 17 – Sun Sep 19

Location: The Roxie, 3117 16th Street, San Francisco

More Info: sfindie.com



