Sign Up for a Free Screening of The Card Counter

Redemption is the long game in Paul Schrader’s THE CARD COUNTER. Told with Schrader’s trademark cinematic intensity, the revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions, and features riveting performances from stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe.

Screening Date/Time: Wednesday, September 8th, 7pm at AMC Metreon

~~~~~~~~



Director: Paul Schrader

Producers: Braxton Pope, Lauren Mann, David Wulf

Executive Producers: Martin Scorsese, William Olsson, Lee Broda, Ruben Islas, Stanley Preschutti

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe

Running Time: 111 minutes

Genre: Drama

MPAA Rating: R

https://www.focusfeatures.com/the-card-counter/



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 18+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via either e-mail or text. SF Station takes privacy very seriously. Email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

