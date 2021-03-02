Sign Up for a Free Screening of Boogie

The film follows a young Chinese-American basketball phenom who struggles to balance the expectations of his immigrant family with his own dreams of becoming a player for the NBA.

Screening Date/Time: Thursday, March 25th at 7pm

RSVP/Screening Instructions:

1) Visit http://focusfeaturesscreenings.com/sfstationboogie

2) Follow instructions to RSVP It’s free – you can use your Twitter or FaceBook account to log in.

3) Once you RSVP, you will receive a confirmation email.

4) One hour before the screenings starts, you will receive another email with a unique, encrypted link to access the “online screening room.”

5) Screenings do have a limit. This screening is set to allow 50 vouchers using the SF Station RSVP link. So the sooner you RSVP, the more likely that you’ll be able to confirm your spot.

* You can stay on the countdown page until time elapses, but if you close the page, you can come back through the same link in your email and you will not lose your spot.

6) Once the countdown ends, you can start the movie.

** By default you have 20 minutes to start the movie, and up to 30 minutes of pause time. There are no rewind or fast forward options.

*** Links work with all major browsers (Chrome, Safari, FireFox), but will not work with a VPN. The screening can be viewed on the device of your choice (phone, tablet, laptop, desktop computer). You can use screen mirroring like Chromecast or an HDMI cable to watch on your TV.

~~~~~~~~



Writer / Director: Eddie Huang

Cast: Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee, Mike Moh, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Alexa Mareka, Perry Yung, and Pop Smoke

More Info: https://www.focusfeatures.com/boogie



