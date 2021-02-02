Sign Up for a Free Screening of Land with Robin Wright

From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut LAND, the poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.

Screening Date/Time: Thursday, March 4th at 7pm

RSVP/Screening Instructions:

1) Visit http://focusfeaturesscreenings.com/LandSFstation

2) Follow instructions to RSVP It’s free – you can use your Twitter or FaceBook account to log in.

3) Once you RSVP, you will receive a confirmation email.

4) One hour before the screenings starts, you will receive another email with a unique, encrypted link to access the “online screening room.”

5) Screenings do have a limit. This screening is set to allow 50 vouchers using the SF Station RSVP link. So the sooner you RSVP, the more likely that you’ll be able to confirm your spot.

* You can stay on the countdown page until time elapses, but if you close the page, you can come back through the same link in your email and you will not lose your spot.

6) Once the countdown ends, you can start the movie.

** By default you have 20 minutes to start the movie, and up to 30 minutes of pause time. There are no rewind or fast forward options.

*** Links work with all major browsers (Chrome, Safari, FireFox), but will not work with a VPN. The screening can be viewed on the device of your choice (phone, tablet, laptop, desktop computer). You can use screen mirroring like Chromecast or an HDMI cable to watch on your TV.

~~~~~~~~



Director: Robin Wright

Writers: Jesse Chatham with revisions by Erin Dignam

Producers: Allyn Stewart, Lora Kennedy, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf

Cast: Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, Kim Dickens

More Info: https://www.focusfeatures.com/land



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

