Sign Up for a Free Screening of Promising Young Woman

From ground-breaking director Emerald Fennell comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

More Info: https://www.focusfeatures.com/promising-young-woman/

Screening Date/Time: Thursday, January 14th at 7pm

