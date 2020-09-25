Win Tickets to the Outdoor Premiere of New Ski & Snowboard Film “Make Believe”

Join us under the stars at Cal Shakes’ Bruns Amphitheater to see “Make Believe” on the big screen, outside, with ample opportunities for social stoke + distancing. Plus, prize giveaways from Sierra Nevada, The North Face, YETI, ATOMIC SKIING, Völkl Skis and more. All attendees will have a shot at the tour grand prizes including a trip to our hometown Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

What: The East Bay premiere of Make Believe

When: Fri Oct 9 & Sat Oct 10

More Info and Tickets at facebook.com/events/337877727556311

Enter to Win 2 Tickets to Saturday October 10th 9pm screening!



