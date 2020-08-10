Docfest 2020 Giveaway

Welcome to the 19th San Francisco Documentary Festival playing wherever you watch movies Sept 3rd – 20th. This year’s virtual film festival features 45 new documentaries from both The Bay and around the world! Contest ends Thursday, August 28th.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 18+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link. We are in no way associated or affiliated with Ike’s Place.

