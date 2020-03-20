Bay to Breakers Postponed Until September 20th

Event after event has been rescheduled and as such, it should be no surprise that Bay to Breakers 2020 is being rescheduled as well. Today, it was announced that instead of happening on May 31st, the date of the race / happening has been moved back to September 20th.

Full Statement Announcing the New Date

“Bay to Breakers is more than just a race. This event was started in 1912 to unify a recovering San Francisco community following a devastating earthquake. For more than a century, it has represented the strength and resilience of the Bay area, while serving as a celebration of diversity and community for participants and spectators alike,” said John Kane, CEO of Capstone Event Group. “We look forward to continuing this legacy and celebrating the next chapter of Bay to Breakers with everyone on September 20.” All existing 2020 Bay to Breakers registrations will be automatically transferred for the new date. No action is needed on your part.

Other FAQs were answered as well, so if you are running, please take a look at the page. And if you still want to run, there’s time to register.

Bay to Breakers is not just a 12K (7.46 miles) race that starts at the Embarcadero and ends at Ocean Beach. All along the course, it’s debauchery and revelry all around. The first runners are actually runners; some of them are even world class and there’s a cash prize for the women and men winners. But after they start, a flood of thousands of runners, most of them dressed in costume (and a few who aren’t), trot or walk the course. For these people and the bystanders along the course, it’s about the party.