When You Can Ride Golden Gate Park’s New 150-Foot Gondola Wheel

Update: Golden Gate Park 150th Anniversary celebration on April 4th to be rescheduled due to the “quickly-evolving situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19)”

“We look forward to a community celebration of the park once this public health challenge is behind us. In the meantime, Golden Gate Park remains open for everyone to enjoy.” – Phil Ginsburg, SF Rec and Park GM

The 150-foot observation wheel and illuminated bandshell are still planned to be a part of the celebration this year but no date set yet according to Drew Becher of the SF Parks Alliance.

———-

A massive illuminated “Observation Wheel” is set to appear in Golden Gate Park for its 150th anniversary beginning in April 2020. The attraction will include 36 fully enclosed gondolas with a 6 person capacity each. Riders should expect incredible views of the entire Bay Area when it opens. The new wheel’s views should rival that of its neighboring de Young observation tower and the California Academy of Sciences living roof.

You can ride the wheel from 4/4/20 to 3/1/21. “The 12-minute ride will be $18, or $12 for seniors and children under 13. Rides will be free during the April 4th parkwide celebration.” We’re crossing our fingers that the attraction will become more of a permanent fixture in the park – if by popular vote and private funding – similar to the Bay Lights projects extended installation.

Golden Gate Park’s 1,017 acres boast 24 million visits each year by those who come from across the city, the nation, and the world to visit its historic institutions, attend concerts, participate in races, and enjoy activities from soccer and lawn bowling to hiking and fly-casting.



Photo credit: Skystar



Photo credit: Skystar

This will be the first time an observation wheel of this scale has operated in San Francisco since Golden Gate Park hosted the Midwinter International Exposition of 1894, where the Firth Wheel was a major attraction, standing at 120 feet and carrying ten people per carriage.



Photo credit OpenSFHistory.org

Discover more about the 150th anniversary celebrations at: https://www.goldengatepark150.com/