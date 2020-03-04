Northern Nights Music Festival 2020 to be Headlined by Claude VonStroke, TroyBoi, CloZee

Organizers behind the Northern Nights Music Festival have announced many of the artists performing this year; headlined by Dirtybird creator Claude VonStroke, London trap talent TroyBoi and French electronic act CloZee.

Now in its eighth year, the multi-day outdoor music and camping festival remains nestled along the South Fork of the Eel River in Mendocino. There will be five stages of electronic music, plenty of time to float on the river, and yoga sessions to align both body and spirit.

The Phase 1 announcement of performers, besides the headliners, also includes Los Angeles producer David Starfire, British electronic producer Elderbrook, house act J. Worra, East London musician Khushi, future house artist SNBRN, along with SF local, DJ Dials. Expect more artists to be announced on the lineup in the coming months.

Tickets are now on sale, starting at $255 before fees for 3-day general admission and $399 for VIP, with multiple camping add-on options as well.

Northern Nights Music Festival 2020

July 17th-19th, 2020

Cook’s Valley Campground in Mendocino County