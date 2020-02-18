2-For-1 Alaska Airlines Flight Voucher Night at San Jose Sharks vs New Jersey Devils

Support your local pro hockey team and get a sweet airline ticket offer this month. All 17,000 fans attending the February 27th NHL game at SAP Center will receive a special code to redeem for a BOGO offer from Alaska Airlines.

Travel is valid from April 21, 2020 – June 10, 2020. Travel to Hawaii, Mexico, or Costa Rica is valid Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Hawaii, Mexico, or Costa Rica is valid Tuesdays through Fridays. All other travel is valid Monday through Thursday and Saturdays. – alaskaair.com