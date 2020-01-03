Win Tickets: “SpongeBob SquarePants” 20th Anniversary at the Castro Theatre

Are you ready kids? Aye aye captain! SpongeBob’s Best Year ever continues with a table read of a fan-favorite episode, all the latest Bikini Bottom news, and a sneak preview of a brand new episode. Bring it around town to hear from voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), along with co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli and moderator Busy Philipps, about what it’s like to be part of this iconic Nickelodeon cartoon. Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets!

Date: Sunday, January 19

Location: Castro Theatre

Tickets: https://sched.co/XxVr

